Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Silk Lingerie In Reality Expectation Vs. Reality Post

Kinsey Wolanski gave her 3.6 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, September 22, with a sexy — but humorous — post. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots that illustrated how she thinks she looks before bed and how she actually looks.

The first two photos of the three-picture slideshow captured Wolanski standing in front of an elegant bathroom skink. She faced the camera squarely in the first, tilting her head back slightly for a proud expression. The second was similar, though she rested against the sink, lifting the right leg a bit in a way that showcased her thigh.

Wolanski wore a sultry two-piece lingerie set whose top was made of ice-white silk with sheer panels on the sides. It included baby pink lace along the hems and cups, adding a romantic touch to the ensemble. Her matching bottoms were a vintage pink shade and also included a lacy waistband. She wore the sides pulled up high, creating a V shape on the front that showed off her tight stomach.

The last photo, however, showed quite a different side of Wolanski. For this shot, she posed in a bedroom while rocking an oversized graphic sweater, white socks and matching Crocs shoes. She made a silly face at the photographer as she held a red coffee mug.

In the caption, Wolanski joked that the first two photos represent her expectations for bed time while the third shows what happens in reality. She also credited the photographer known simply as Clint.

The post has attracted more than 174,000 likes and upwards of 690 comments within four hours. Wolanski’s fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to note which version they like best.

“You look [fire] either way,” one user said, using the emoji in place of the word.

“Is it weird I find the third actually more attractive lol,” replied another fan.

“I do not have any words, it seems like an angel came from heaven,” a third admirer raved.

“Good One!! You look beautiful…. and so young in your last pic,” added a fourth fan.

