Sommer Ray Shows Off Her Enviable Curves In A Tight Mini Skirt & Crop Top

Fitness model and fashion designer Sommer Ray shared a tantalizing set of photos via her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon. She teasingly asked her followers if she should get bangs for her hair, and people didn’t hold back on sharing their opinions on this. Ultimately, it seemed that the photos she uploaded were a huge hit with everybody even if the idea of getting bangs wasn’t all that popular.

The set of four photographs showed Sommer wearing a tight mini skirt and matching crop top. The garments were a light blue color and what appeared to perhaps be pink dragons were scattered all over the pieces.

Sommer added a bright pink headband to complete the look, along with a choker necklace and a handful of rings. Her blond hair was piled up atop her head in a messy style with several loose wisps framing her face.

The outfit provided the perfect opportunity for Sommer to flaunt her incredible physique. The bottom hem of the skirt rested on her upper thighs and the waistband sat right under her navel.

The crop top had short cap sleeves and the scoop neckline allowed Sommer to share a glimpse of her ample assets. She was angled to the side so that the camera could capture the curve of her pert derriere as well as her sculpted abdominals.

Sommer shifted positions slightly for each of the four snapshots. Some of the snaps highlighted her curvy booty while others called attention to her chiseled abs. In each photo, the 24-year-old model gazed seductively toward the camera.

Almost 275,000 of Sommer’s 25.5 million followers liked this array of snapshots during the first hour that they were on her page. In addition, nearly 2,000 people added comments.

Many of those who commented urged the model not to get bangs, although a few were intrigued by the possibility. In addition to sharing their thoughts on her hair-related question, Sommer’s supporters raved over this skintight and flattering ensemble.

“You look so beautiful,” praised one of Sommer’s fans.

“@sommerray you’re so freaking gorgeous,” raved another supporter.

“Absolutely beautiful and I gotta say I’m loving that outfit. Yay for dragons,” enthused someone else.

“You look perfect no matter what,” noted another supporter.

Sommer remained more covered up in this slate of snaps than has been the case in some of her other recent Instagram posts. Despite that, the form-fitting garments beautifully highlighted all of her bombshell curves. The intense reaction to this new post proved that she knows exactly how to tantalize her dedicated fans and keep them coming back for more.