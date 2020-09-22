Niki DeMartino Rocks Her Own Merchandise Paired With Biker Shorts: ‘It’s Officially Sweater Weather’

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The entertainer recently released her new single, “Alone In My Car,” and is modeling the merchandise she is selling to promote the song.

The 25-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt with a lilac sweater over the top. The garment featured a silhouette of herself on the front and the title of her new single. She paired the ensemble with black biker shorts that fell above her upper thigh. DeMartino kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a couple of rings. She decorated her short nails with polish and rocked a mini black-and-green handbag around her shoulder. DeMartino styled her red hair with her dark roots on show. She sported her wavy locks down with a middle part.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped outdoors from the thighs-up in front of a plain backdrop. The online sensation gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression and slightly raised both her arms beside her.

In the next slide, DeMartino touched the end of her locks and stared over to her left with a piercing look. She pushed one leg forward and positioned her body to the side slightly.

In the third and final frame, DeMartino continued to pout while playing with her hair.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“I’m literally falling in love with your hair more and more,” one user wrote.

“You look so beautiful, omggggg,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“BRUH MY FAVORITE HAIR COLOR ON U ARE YOU KIDDING,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“They way she can style literally everything tho!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short burgundy red dress that was semi-sheer. Underneath, DeMartino rocked black fishnet tights and accessorized with numerous necklaces, a bracelet, and rings. She sported her fiery, straight hair down with a middle part and painted her short acrylic nails with a coat of polish. DeMartino pulled up the bottom of her attire in a couple of pics and was captured from various angles.