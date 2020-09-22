Tammy Hembrow Slays In An Asymmetrical Tropical-Print Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, September 21, the Australian model returned to her page to share two smoldering snaps in which she flaunted her gym-honed physique in a revealing two-piece swimsuit. Tammy ventured outside to the work the camera, sitting in the middle of a short set of stairs with her legs bent at the knee while gazing at the camera above her with an alluring stare. She was in the same sunlit spot in the second image of the set, though extended one leg out completely while turning her hips to the side to offer her 11.6 million followers a peek at her killer curves.

Tammy looked ready to soak up some sun as she worked the camera in a skimpy bikini from Jumelle Swim that left little to the imagination. The swimwear had a bold tropical pattern in bright turquoise and green colors that alone was likely enough to stop her fans mid-scroll, though it was its revelaing design that truly seemed to captivate their attention.

Tammy slayed in an asymmetrical cutout top that wrapped tightly around her chest and featured a single, thick shoulder strap that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It showed off her ample cleavage thanks to its tiny cups, which were connected in the middle of her bosom with a dainty gold ring.

The matching bottoms of the model’s look were equally as risque, if not more. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that allowed Tammy to show off her sculpted thighs and perky derriere. It also had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

Tammy completed her look by styling her long, platinum tresses in two french braids, though left out a bit of fringe that fell to perfectly frame her face.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to Tammy’s Instagram feed, as it has racked up over 198,000 likes within less than a day’s time. More than 800 messages filled the comments section within that timespan as well, many with compliments for the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“Such a goddess omggg,” one person wrote.

“A true queen,” praised another fan.

“Girl I love this! Greeeeeen is your color,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re insane,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy’s followers did not have to scroll far down her feed to get another look at the bombshell’s flawless figure. She recently showed off her ample assets in a set of light green lingerie. That look proved to be another major hit and has earned over 211,000 likes since going live.