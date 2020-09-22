Model Cindy Mello Flaunts Her Fit Booty In Skintight Yoga Pants For Latest Update

Model Cindy Mello flaunted her slender figure in a sunny snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed wearing a small sports bra and a pair of matching skintight yoga pants that showcased her fit backside.

The 25-year-old usually shares images from photo shoots, but in this update she was shot wearing gym gear following a workout. Mello was filmed standing outside in front of a large wood and metal retractable door that was closed, and a wooden wall that was painted black.

The Brazilian stunner – who is known for her appearances in Maxim, GQ, and Sports Illustrated – was photographed from behind as she turned her body to the side. Mello placed her right leg behind her, which helped accentuate her curves, and held her arms out in front. Her long brunette hair was worn in a ponytail, and she peered over her left shoulder as she arched her back and tilted her head to smirk at the camera.

Mello sported a blueish-gray ensemble from Alo Yoga which included a sports bra that had a series of stretchy straps in the back, and a small band around the bottom. She rocked a matching pair of high-waist leggings that wrapped tightly around her lower-body. The sun illuminated Mello’s pants and beautiful face, as her tanned skin popped against the dark backdrop. Viewers were given a glimpse of her fit figure and toned backside in the tight-fitting leggings.

For the caption, Mello joked that her face was bright red after an intense workout. She added a tomato emoji and tagged the yoga brand in the caption before uploading the sunny snap on Tuesday.

Many of the social media influencer’s 1.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the spicy post-gym pic, and more than 34,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over two hours after it went live. Mello received over 160 comments in that short time. Model Sofia Resing left a heart-eye emoji in the comment section, and the replies were flooded with those and different-colored hearts. Fans heaped praise on Mello in both English and Portuguese.

“OMG I can not with so much beauty in this world,” one follower replied.

“If that’s after the gym I can only imagine for a date,” an admirer wrote.

“After or before, always beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful!!!” an Instagram user responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in July, Mello showcased her cleavage and tan lines in white lace lingerie for a provocative photo shoot.