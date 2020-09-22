Whitney Port Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Bikini With Low-Rise Bottoms

Whitney and her family enjoyed a weekend getaway to celebrate her husband's birthday.

Whitney Port shared a photo of her bikini body on Instagram, and her followers couldn’t get over how unbelievably fit the mother of one looked.

Whitney, 35, has been making the most of her forced break from filming The Hills: New Beginnings by spending some quality time with her family. Over the weekend, she helped her husband, television producer Tim Rosenman, celebrate his birthday at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a slideshow of sweet family photos that were snapped during their mini vacation.

The couple was joined by their 3-year-old son, Sonny. In the caption of her post, Whitney expressed surprise at how easy it was traveling with the tot, who looked like he was having a blast hanging out with his parents in many of the snapshots. However, it was a solo shot of Whitney that her fans couldn’t stop talking about.

The photo was a mirror selfie snapped inside her hotel room. She rocked a dark green bikini that featured a bold yellow floral pattern. Her top had a plunging V-neck that revealed a glimpse of cleavage. Her matching bottoms boasted a low-rise silhouette that made her taut torso look longer. The design also ensured that every one of her defined abdominal muscles was on full display. The leg openings were cut high so that the sides of the bottoms were fairly thin. This meant that her thighs were completely uncovered. The tops of her legs were impressively slender and lean.

Whitney’s chic vacation look included a straw hat and a pair of oversize sunglasses with dark mirrored lenses and gold frames. She also accessorized with a thin choker and a heart pendant necklace.

The room Whitney posed in featured a pink color scheme. The walls and desk were both shades of the soft and soothing color, and a pink-and-white striped awning hung on the wall over the television. The fun detail gave the room a beachy vibe.

Whitney’s vacation slideshow amassed more than 25,000 likes and over 100 comments. Many messages from her fans were requests for her workout routine and remarks about how incredible her body looked.

“So confused how your covid bod is even hotter than before!!! And swoooon over this staycation!” wrote one admirer.

“OMG, what the heck did you do to get those abs???” asked another fan.

“YOUR BODY IS INSANE. Teach us how!” a third person begged.

“Omg that must feel like a dream not to have to suck in your stomach,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently reunited with former The Hills costar Lauren Conrad for her With Whit podcast. Lauren explained why she distanced herself from her former friend after their reality show ended, saying she needed time to “emotionally recover.”