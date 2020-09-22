‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Hope Turns To Brooke About Liam’s Concern For Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 23 tease that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) laments her husband’s continued interest in his ex-wife. She turns to her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and tells her that she doesn’t understand Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) latest actions, per SheKnows Soaps.

Brooke is always in Hope’s corner when she needs her. This time around, Hope doesn’t understand why Liam is obsessing about the physician being interested in Steffy. She thinks that “Doctor Love” is just what the doctor ordered and that Steffy can finally find happiness with her new man. As she told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she believes that Steffy can make her own decisions about her love life.

Hope understands her husband’s concern about the prescription painkillers as she has a history of being addicted to anxiety medication. Liam’s mom also became hooked on painkillers after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. She knows that Liam is worried that Steffy could follow the same path and become too dependent on the drugs. Since she is Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) primary caregiver, Liam is concerned about his daughter’s welfare if her mother is hooked on the pills.

However, Hope is frustrated with her spouse. She didn’t think that they would still need to deal with his ex-wife’s issues this far in their marriage. She doesn’t want Steffy to dominate their conversations for the rest of their lives and is irritated by his concerns. They have their own family to take care of and to worry about.

Brooke understands Hope’s issues better than most. After all, she, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) went through an identical situation many years ago. She will listen to her daughter’s woes and offer her some advice.

The oldest Logan sister may point out that it’s only natural for Liam to be concerned about the mother of his daughter. Painkiller addiction is a reality and they should try to prevent Steffy from becoming hooked on the drugs.

Brooke may agree with Hope that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is the best thing that has happened to Steffy in a long time. She may urge Hope to encourage the relationship so that she may lean on someone besides Liam when she needs help. For too long, Hope, Liam, and Steffy have been in each other’s lives and it’s time for them to separate. Steffy deserves a man of her own who will support her at home and in life.

Hope may leave the Logan estate feeling that she’s right about Steffy and Finn. However, The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dish that Liam has just uncovered his worst nightmare. His former wife is abusing her meds.