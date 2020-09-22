Savannah Prez Slays In Thong Bikini That Bares Her Chiseled Physique

Savannah Prez captured the attention of her 815,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 22, with a new post that saw her rocking a minuscule bikini that put her chiseled physique fully on display.

The Belgian model and fitness influencer shared a photo and a video that captured how she is spending her time in Greece. The clip showed a sandy beach with the turquoise ocean in the background. According to the geotag, Prez was Kallithea Springs in Rhodes, Greece.

In the snapshot, Prez posed with her back to the camera, putting her toned glutes front and center. She placed one leg forward and arched her back, further emphasizing her muscular derriere, in addition to her signature quads. She took one hand to the rim of her hat while allowing the other rest alongside her body.

Prez rocked a two-piece bathing suit featuring a tropical print in shades of green, teal and brown against white. The bikini bottoms were the star of the show, boasting a tiny thong back that exposed separate tan lines on her buns. She wore the sides high, baring her curvy hips. Her top had medium straps that tied behind her neck and back.

The bucket hat was white and included a baby pink bow.

Prez said in the caption that she is “living for” days of “salty hair” and “gorgeous views.”

Her admirers were quick to react to the post. Within two hours, it has garnered more than 11,400 likes and over 100 comments. They used the occasion to interact with Prez’s photo and caption, while noting her incredible physique and beauty.

“There is no place in the world like Greece.. Consider coming to Thessaloniki [winky emoji] best place,” one fan raved.

“[J]ust wanted to say how proud [I] am as a fan of ur achievements and the person u have become. I wish u keep on progressing this way and be the best at whatever you want,” another user wrote.

“You look fantastic @savannahprez your body is goals,” a third admirer raved.

“Ooh so wonderful! Hope you enjoying it gorgeous,” replied a fourth followers.

Prez recently shared another photo of herself in a similar two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously shown. In the shot shared last week, she was standing in the sea, whose waters came up to her knees. She stood in front of a large rock as she extended the left leg forward while shifting her weight to the right. She looked at the camera straight-on, with seductive eyes and lips parted. The geotag indicated that she was also in Rhodes.