WWE News: The Rock Says He’d Be ‘Honored’ To Face Top Superstar At ‘WrestleMania 37’

In an interview with Hiram Garcia, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he’d be “honored” to face Roman Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Johnson said that the match would be a major box office draw and it makes sense from a business standpoint. The legendary superstar also discussed who he’d expect to emerge victorious from the dream bout.

“I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one…that’s when…”

Johnson’s words suggested that he’s open to more than one match against Reigns. He also appeared to be addressing his previous comeback matches against John Cena, in which both superstars traded wins at consecutive WrestleMania events.

Fans have been clamoring to see the real-life cousins face each other in the ring for years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reigns has already pitched the idea for next year’s event as well.

Johnson also seemed to be genuinely open to the idea of a showdown with Reigns during the interview, and he’d be more than happy to put his opponent over at the show.

“[The] truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

Essentially Sports also proposed that the dream showdown could already be in the works. Reigns is set to feud with his cousin Jey Uso, who has a Universal Championship match against him at Night of Champions on Sunday.

The company appears to be trying to get Reigns over as a heel by pitting him against family members. This element of his new storyline could eventually include Johnson. That’s if officials can make the feud happen in the coming months.

The fact that Johnson has expressed his interest in making it happen will undoubtedly interest Vince McMahon and other officials, however. Johnson is one of the biggest superstars of all time, and Reigns is arguably the most popular contemporary star.

Johnson’s last in-ring appearance was in 2016. He defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at “The Show of Shows,” though most fans didn’t praise the squash bout to be the best example of the legend’s work.

During the conversation with Garcia, Johnson also opened up about his experience of working with Reigns in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.