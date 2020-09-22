Anna Nystrom Sizzled In Sheer Figure-Hugging Mini Dress & Thigh-High Stiletto Boots

On Tuesday, September 22, Swedish model Anna Nystrom made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a stunning snap with her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 28-year-old posing in a white-walled room in front of a bench with an intricate carved design. A potted plant can be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Stockholm, Sweden.

Anna turned to the side and stood with her legs spread, as she wrapped one of her arms across her body. She looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

She sizzled in a sheer black floral mini dress with a ruffled hemline that accentuated her incredible curves from the online retailer, boohoo. She paired the figure-hugging garment with suede thigh-high stiletto boots that elongated her lean legs. Anna accessorized with numerous rings and a delicate bracelet worn on her right wrist. The blond bombshell had also styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, Anna revealed that she had uploaded the picture in “[p]aid collaboration with @boohoo.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Anna’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so stunning and beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and black heart emoji to the comment.

“You look very beautiful my friend,” added a different devotee.

“Very beautiful dress. Have a nice evening. You look very good,” remarked another admirer.

“Lovely @annanystrom the dress is fab @boohoo,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, followed by a pink heart, an orange heart, and a yellow flower emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Anna has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a black-and-white picture, in which she opted to go pantless while wearing a tank top with a scalloped neckline. That tantalizing post has been liked over 91,000 times since it was shared.