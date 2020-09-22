Scott Disick Leaves Interesting Comment On Ex Sofia Richie’s Latest IG Post, Fans React

Scott Disick is supporting his ex Sofia Richie, even though the two called it quits over a month ago. The 37-year-old commented on Richie’s Instagram post this weekend, wishing her a happy Rosh Hashanah. The model shared a few snaps of herself celebrating the Jewish holiday.

Richie posted two photos of herself in a gorgeous beige pantsuit partnered with a black turtleneck. She posed with her hands in her trouser pockets as she leaned against a black metal staircase banister in one photo. In the second photo, she gave her followers a close-up of her look and ditched the suit jacket.

While Richie looked sophisticated in her outfit, it was Disick’s comment that got all the attention.

“Shanah tovah umetukah” Disick wrote in Hebrew, which translates to “Have a good and sweet year.”

The sentiment was sweet, but fans were extremely wary of the father-of-three as they seemingly felt he was trying to creep back into his ex’s life.

The 22-year-old’s Instagram comments buzzed with mixed reactions to how Disick reached out to his ex.

“Where exactly do you stand? you seem very confused. Is it Kourtney [Kardashian] or Sofia? This is starting to get boring,” commented one follower.

“At this point. This is disgusting,” wrote one fan, apparently unimpressed by the whole ordeal.

The former couple had a few ups and downs during their three-year relationship. They initially ended things in May and the breakup was met with a lot of speculation. According to Page Six, Disick had allegedly “gone back to his old ways” and Richie just didn’t want to deal with that. The report also went on to say that Kourtney Kardashian — the mother of his three children — played a significant role in the breakup and she could “only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

The split came as no surprise to fans who began to speculate that the couple called it quits again soon after the first reconciliation. The model was not seen with Disick after his rehab stint and Hollywood Life reported that she didn’t wish the Gemini a happy birthday.

A source exclusively told the outlet that the breakup was mutual.

“They’re just on different pages so it’s unlikely they’ll get back together at this point.”

The exes run in the same social circle so for their sake, staying friends is the best option.

“[Scott] thinks Sofia is an amazing person, but at the end of the day their age difference is something that is a real challenge, Scott has already experienced a lot of steps of adulthood that Sofia is still looking forward to,” continued the Hollywood Life source.