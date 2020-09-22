Chelsea Clinton Says It’s ‘Unconscionable’ That Donald Trump ‘Lied To The American Public About COVID’

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton appeared on The View Tuesday morning, and during her appearance, she slammed President Donald Trump for not telling the country the truth about COVID-19.

Cohost Joy Behar asked Clinton how much of the blame the president deserves for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The former first daughter unequivocally stated that she blamed Trump fundamentally.

“I think it’s unconscionable that he lied to the American public about COVID. That he’s continued to lie to the American people. That he’s had such blatant disregard for public health and of the advice from public health experts, that’s pretty uniform around things like masks, the continued importance of social distancing, how much safer it is to be outside rather than inside, how important good ventilation is. I mean things that we have known for months.”

Clinton also noted that the U.S. now knows that Trump knew about the pandemic in February or even as early as January. She put the full blame for the problems that the country still has with the novel coronavirus on the president. Her discussion referenced the bombshell revelation from journalist Bob Woodward’s book Rage. During his conversations with Woodward, Trump revealed that he knew early this year that the virus would be deadly, and the journalist released the tapes earlier this month.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Then, Clinton also listed the things that the country still doesn’t have more than half a year into the pandemic. She listed several things that President Trump could do now to continue preparing for the future of how the U.S. will deal with COVID-19. They included preparing a transparent national plan for ensuring that a safe and effective vaccine is rolled out to those who need it most like healthcare workers and the highest risk Americans. She wanted to see Trump work to create support for a vaccine and build an army of people to help administer it to everyone.

Ultimately, she summed up that she blames Trump for his initial downplaying of the virus, for continuing to disparage health advice, and for failing to prepare people for the upcoming vaccination.

“I think there’s a lot of blame for the president and his administration for where we are and where we still need to be,” she said.

In addition to discussing Trump’s failures in how he’s handled the crisis, during her appearance on The View, Clinton discussed her new children’s book, She Persisted In Sports, which is a followup to her previous book called She Persisted.