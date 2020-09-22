Cindy Prado Flaunts Amazing Figure In Tiny Beige Bikini

American beauty Cindy Prado shared several jaw-dropping images of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, sending plenty of her 1.6 million followers into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed at Dorado Beach, a luxurious Ritz-Carlton beach resort, for the three-photo series. Cindy stood out in each frame as she struck a sexy pose that displayed her in different positions.

In the first photo, she laid down in a stone bathtub, placed both hands on her head, and popped one hip out. In the second snapshot, she sat down on the tub’s rim and again popped one hip out as she bent her right knee. The third photo displayed her laid out on the tub’s rim. She wore a sultry pout on her face and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens in all of the images.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. In two of the images, her locks were flipped to the right. Her fingernails and toenails also appeared to be perfectly manicured and pedicured.

Cindy rocked a skimpy beige bikini that put her killer curves on show. The top tied around her neck and back, and featured two tiny triangular cups that revealed a view of cleavage and underboob. The scanty, high-rise, ruched-style bottoms highlighted her hips and pert booty. The side-straps, which were tied into bows, accentuated her slim waist.

The model accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and minimalist-style necklace.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her bathing suit was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company. She also asked her followers if they remembered when they “prayed for the things” they now have.

Tens of thousands of Cindy’s admirers have liked the photo set since it went live nearly three hours ago. More than 400 users took it one step further, and vocalized their thoughts on the model’s looks, figure, and swimsuit in the comments section.

“You are everything plus more. Barbie dreams,” one individual commented, adding a single pink-heart emoji.

“You are incredibly, irresistibly beautiful,” chimed in another admirer, following their compliment with a folded-hands emoji.

“Wow absolutely amazing, sexy body. So gorgeous,” gushed a third fan.

“Wow. That first image though. Curves, light, and shadow. That’s gorgeous art,” a fourth user added.

Cindy has updated her Instagram with a lot of sizzling content this month. On September 19, she captivated social media users when she shared a post in which she wore a corset top and denim shorts.