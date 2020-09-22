Britney Spears, Boyfriend Sam Asghari Act Silly In Instagram Post With Face Filters

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari poked a little fun at themselves on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a cute video of themselves clowning around while face filters comically exaggerated their facial features. It was a rare bit of fun in what has been a very serious time in the pop star’s life.

For a while, face filters, which use software to add comic effects to human and animal faces, such as bulging eyes or misshapen noses and mouths, were all the rage on social media. Teens posted videos of themselves putting the apps to use, parents did it with small children, even pets sometimes got in on the action.

These days, they aren’t as popular or as ubiquitous as they once were. But that didn’t stop Britney and Sam from posting a video of themselves using one.

In the vid, which can be seen below, the apps do their magic while Britney and Sam play their parts. Their voices artificially altered, the 38-year-old pop star smiles jokingly at the camera as Sam calls her “gorgeous” and exclaims that her beauty is why he fell in love with her. His words are juxtaposed with Britney’s comically-large eyes. The camera then pans over to Sam, who asks if Britney thinks he’s beautiful. Britney, unable to stifle her laughter, exclaims, “This is so bad!”

It was a moment of levity that stands in contrast to the seriousness of what is going on in Spears’ personal life lately.

The “Oops I Did It Again” songstress has struggled with personal issues throughout her career, including substance-abuse problems and at least one psychiatric hospitalization. Her father, Jamie, was given conservatorship over her affairs; to this day, ten years after it was supposed to end, she remains in conservatorship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

She’s been involved in a public battle to be released from that legal limbo, and has earned support from fans and fellow celebrities, who have started the #FreeBritney movement. Meanwhile, questions remain about her mental and physical health.

It’s a situation that fans noticed in the comments section of her post.

“So everyones just gonna act like shes not faking…. Okay cool i give up at this point,” wrote one commenter.

Another indicated that they’re not particularly fond of Sam, writing that they “hate that man.”

Another user suggested that Britney was saying something beyond the words that she was actually speaking.

“tries to decode all secret messages in this video,” they wrote.