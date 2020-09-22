Sara Underwood Rinses Off In Outdoor Shower While Wearing A Skimpy Red Swimsuit In Steamy Instagram Video

On Tuesday, September 22, American model Sara Underwood shared a tantalizing Instagram video with her 9 million followers.

The clip first focused on moss-covered trees and then slowly panned to the former Playboy Playmate standing underneath a steamy outdoor shower. Her cabin can be seen in the background.

Sara rubbed her leg, as water cascaded down her back. She then focused her attention on her hair with a serious expression on her face. What appears to be a bottle of soap had been placed next to her.

For the brief video, Sara wore a skimpy high-cut red swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The revealing one-piece put her ample cleavage, pert derriere, and lean legs on display. She had also slicked back her wet hair, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

The clip was paired with the song “So Fresh, So Clean” by OutKast.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to ask her questions. She also noted that the video was filmed by professional photographer Trevor Adler. In addition, Sara revealed that both her outdoor shower and cabin was built by her and her husband, Jacob Witzling.

Fans flocked to the comments section to write down their inquiries, with quite a few pertaining to Sara’s lifestyle in the Pacific Northwest.

“Was there something significant in your life that made you enjoy the outdoors so much. Thanks again for reading my comment,” wrote one commenter.

“What was the toughest part about leaving your normal, everyday life behind in exchange for living in the wilderness/traveling in your tiny home?” added another Instagram user.

Sara was quick to respond to this question, along with many others.

“Postmates,” replied the model, followed by a crying face emoji.

Many of Sara’s followers also took the time to compliment her.

“I bet you that place is absolutely amazing just as beautiful and gorgeous as you are,” wrote a fan.

“Very beautiful,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Sara has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a tiny crochet bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.