Gabby Epstein Shows Some Serious Skin In A Cheeky Black Swimsuit While Vacationing In Sedona

Gabby Epstein is keeping the vacation pics coming. The model recently returned home from a trip to Sedona, Arizona, and treated her 2.3 million Instagram followers to another set of snaps from the adventure on Tuesday afternoon.

The post consisted of two steamy Polaroid photos that captured the Aussie hottie showing some serious skin in a sexy black swimsuit that clung tightly to her figure, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection. She posed with her backside to the camera in the first image while securing her platinum locks in a low bun, revealing the garment’s scandalous thong style that exposed her round booty in its entirety as well as a peek at her sculpted thighs. The one-piece also featured a low scoop back and thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and muscular back.

In the second image, Gabby stood in profile to the lens, offering her online audience almost a complete view of her curvy silhouette. The position showed off the rest of her swimwear’s daring design, which included a plunging neckline and wide armholes that exposed a major amount of sideboob that threatened to spill out entirely as she worked the camera. The number also boasted a dangerously high-cut style that allowed her to show off her lean legs and sculpted thighs.

Gabby ventured outside in the racy look, posing in two different spots in a large field. The first shot saw her standing underneath the cloudless blue sky in the patchy grass with a gorgeous view of the mountain in the distance. She stood by another towering rock formation in the second photo, which appeared to be covered in several luscious green bushes.

The double-pic update proved to be an instant hit, amassing more than 37,000 likes within just one hour of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the model in compliments for her stunning display.

“Definition of perfection,” one person wrote.

“Your body is just insane babe!!!” praised another fan.

“This is next level beauty,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Gabby often entertains her followers by showing off her flawless figure in revealing swimsuits. Another recent share saw her going for a dip in the ocean in a pink one-piece with a revealing cutout design. That look proved to be another huge hit, amassing more than 64,000 likes and 504 comments to date.