Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Hourglass Shape While Encouraging Fans To Register To Vote

Actress and director Halle Berry took to Instagram to encourage her followers to register to vote on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day. The 54-year-old did it with style rocking a formfitting set of activewear that showcased her incredible figure.

Halle’s outfit consisted of a pink workout bra and a thin sleeveless white top. Her leggings were a shade of slate gray and they featured a wide waistband that accentuated her slim midsection. The words “I am a voter” with the word voter underlined were printed on the waistband in white letters.

The award-winning celebrity wore her hair down in waves. She also sported a pale shade on her nails.

In a lengthy caption, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star reminded her followers to register. She also said that her online community, Respin, had partnered with another company to create the leggings and make them available for a limited time.

Halle’s post consisted of two snapshots. One of the images captured her from the front and another zoomed in on the front of her pants.

In the first slide, Halle held her arms up with her hands over her head. With her fingers clasped in one hand she leaned toward the side while looking downward. Her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly parted. The snap was cropped at her thighs, showing off most of her body. The picture was taken from an angle that was below her body, presenting a view of what appeared to be the sky behind her. Pink, wispy clouds were visible beside what looked to be the glowing crescent moon in the distance.

The second image was a close-up shot of Halle’s midsection while her hands rested on her hips. While the snap was meant to give her fans a good look at the leggings, it was impossible to take notice of her tight abs.

The post was a smash hit, with over 34,000 of Halle’s followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

More than 400 of her admirers left comments, and unsurprisingly, some of them were politically charged. That being said, many of her fans took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“Loving this lol. At 50 and you look like 20. Awesome Halle,” one comment read.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Others had a little fun with the celebrity.

“I wish you were running for office I would vote for you like 100 times,” joked a third follower.

“You get my VOTE every single hour of every single day!!!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Halle certainly has an enviable body, and she does not seem to mind flaunting it from time to time. Last month, she shared a racy snap that saw her going topless while sporting a pair of comfy pants.