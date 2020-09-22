Natalia Garibotto Stuns In Matching Sports Bra & Leggings

Natalia Garibotto showcased her enviable assets and fit physique in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 2.2 million followers on Monday, September 21. The social media star wore a skintight fitness set in the update.

The Brazilian model sported a pink tie-dye two-piece set. It included a skintight sports bra and leggings. The top featured a scoop neckline that dipped low on her enormous chest, offering a nice view of her décolletage

The garment had a snug fit on her breasts that made her cleavage look more evident. The tie-up feature and the length of the piece allowed her to showcase her taut tummy. The thin straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The trousers that she sported offered a body-hugging fit. The high-waisted clothing clung high to her slim waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips, and its light color made her tanned complexion pop.

Natalia was photographed indoors, dressed in her sexy activewear. In the first snap, she kneeled on the sofa in the living room. The babe placed her right hand on her thigh and tugged at the strap of her top with her other hand. She tilted her head as she gazed into the lens with a closed-lip smile on her face.

In the second pic, Natalia posed with her toned backside directed to the camera. She leaned to the side, using her left hand as support, while her other arm rested on the armrest. While her face wasn’t shown in the pic, viewers were still content with what they saw — particularly the curves of her pert derriere.

The stunner wore her long, blond locks down and styled straight. She had her nails painted with yellow nail polish. The accessories she sported were dainty stud earrings and two layers of gold necklaces.

Longtime followers of the model know that Natalia prefers barely there outfits, and in the recent update, she opted for a more covered look. In the caption, she asked her fans what they thought of her attire. She also shared that her ensemble came from a brand called Tiger Mist.

The new share earned a lot of praise from her social media admirers, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Many of them told her she looked incredibly beautiful. Some others praised her killer physique. As of this writing, the post has accrued more than 47,500 likes and 200 comments.

“You look amazing no matter what you wear,” a fan commented.

“Wow! You are so beautiful,” gushed another admirer.