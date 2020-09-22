Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slays In A Casual Fall Outfit While Visiting ‘Home Away From Home’

Nastia Liukin rocked a relaxed outfit while enjoying the beauty of Montana’s outdoor scene.

Liukin shared a series of three pictures and one video of both her and her dog, Harley, taking in the fresh outdoor air. The 30-year-old wore a casual ensemble that included ripped overalls with a nude tank top underneath, a light brown jacket, a couple of gold chains, a peach hat, and a pair of hiking boots.

In the first picture, Liukin posed herself in front of the beautiful natural scenery, featuring the water and a hill behind her. The former gymnast looked down and away from her photographer while the side of her coat fell slightly off her shoulder, exposing her tanned skin.

The second snap features Liukin’s back to the camera with her arms behind holding onto a dog leash. Again, the photo provides fans with the chance to get a better look at the picturesque backdrop.

In her third photo, both Liukin and her adorable dog looked directly into the camera. She smiled while standing on a rocky path right next to a body of water. Harley, attached to a leash, stood close to his mom while turning his head back to pose for the snapshot.

To end her post, Liukin shared an 11-second video of her and Harley walking through a grassy field together. At the beginning of the film, Liukin took a look back at her videographer and smiled, then proceeded to guide Harley, who trotted along happily, across the field.

Liukin was presumably in the state of Montana, as that was the geotagged location of the post, which was shared with her 1 million followers. In under three hours, the photos earned nearly 5,000 likes. Many of the influencer’s fans also made sure to comment their approval.

“Cutie!!” one fan admired.

“Beauty,” another follower commented.

“OBSESSED,” yet another fan gushed.

Many of the comments revolved around the picture-perfect backdrop, Harley’s effortless ability to look cute, and the top Liukin sported on the outdoor adventure.

“Love the jacket! where’s it from?” one fan admired.

“Where is this jacket from?” another person questioned.

Although some of her fans inquired whether the post was an ad for Free People, the brand of the coat, Liukin brushed off the assumption.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the Olympic gymnast is often drawing in attention with her Instagram presence, as many of her pictures have highlighted to her toned physique.