Barbara Palvin Wears Nothing But A Trench Coat In Racy New Instagram Snap

Barbara Palvin steamed up her Instagram feed this week with a stunning new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

The Hungarian hottie appeared to be on the set of her latest modeling project in the upload that hit her page on Monday, September 21. She sat in a tall director’s chair in the corner of a large room with mirrors for walls, crossing one leg over the other while propping up one elbow on the arm of the seat. Her expression was fierce as she gazed at the camera through her brunette tresses, which were flipped messily over one side of her face, covering up one of her piercing blue eyes along the way.

While Barbara’s hair and makeup seemed to have already been done, she did not yet appear to be wearing her outfit for the modeling gig. Rather, the beauty was clad in nothing more than a khaki-colored trench coat with large lapels. A set of horn buttons adorned both sides of the garment, though they were all left completely unfastened, making for a racy display of braless cleavage that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The jacket proceeded to spill down the side of Barbara’s hip, providing little coverage to her lower half as she posed for the steamy snap. Thus, fans were treated to a full look at her long legs and sculpted thighs as they hung over the edge of the chair, as well as a teasing glimpse at her derriere and killer curves.

Unsurprisingly, the catwalk queen’s 14.7 million followers went wild for the skin-baring new addition to her grid, awarding it over 1.4 million likes and thousands of comments within less than a day’s time. Many fans begged the model to visit their home countries, likely in hopes they they would run into the star. Others took the opportunity to shower Barbara with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are very beautiful. Can you come find me in Papua New Guinea?” one person wrote.

“So in love with you Barbara Palvin,” commented another fan.

“You took my breath away,” a third follower remarked.

“Oooh these legs!!!!!” added a fourth admirer.

Being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Barbara is often seen showing some skin in risque looks on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, the brunette bombshell shared a sizzling snap in which she exposed her ample assets in a set of black lingerie and unbuttoned jeans while getting ready for date night.