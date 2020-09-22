Holly Sonders Flaunts Curves In Gorgeous, Form-Fitting Brown Bodysuit In Sexy Instagram Post

Instagram model Holly Sonders showed off her sexy curves in a form-fitting brown bodysuit in a smoldering post on Tuesday, in which she told her fans she’s open to answering questions about her.

In the pose, Sonders wore a pair of cream-colored high heels and held a clutch intended to look like a wad of (obviously fake) cash, as she squatted towards the ground. Her brownish bodysuit hugged her curves, conservatively covering the front bits while leaving her back exposed. A portion of a tattoo on the right side of her chest also peeked out from behind the fabric, while in the background she appeared to in an urban area or perhaps an industrial complex, as attested to by the metal arches above and behind her. Her left hand rests behind her left ear as she gives the camera, and the viewers “behind” it, a sultry look. Extra-long, eggshell-colored fingernails adorn her hands.

In another pose in the same Instagram story, she assumed the squat position again, this time resting her clutch on the ground and giving the viewers a beaming smile.

In the caption, she credited stylist Adriana Aldana for the makeup and hair, and photographer Kenny Roland for the photography. Both Aldana and Roland have Instagram accounts filled with images of sexy models they’ve made up and photographed, respectively. Indeed, Holly has worked with Roland before, as she credited him for the photography in another sexy pose from earlier this week.

Holly did not mentioned the designers or retailers of either her shoes, her clutch, or her suit.

She did, however, promise her followers that she would soon be filming more vlogs. She also noted that, if any of her followers want to know more about her, she’ll be taking questions and answering them.

So far, it looks as if very few of the commenters on the post are interested in asking Holly questions about her life and career. One fan, noting that her location is marked as Las Vegas, Nevada, asked if she and “Vegas Dave” are Raiders fans now, referring to the NFL team that recently moved to Sin City.

Another expressed interest in seeing her on TV again, asking if she was ever going to get back in front of the camera again.

At least one took notice of the purse that featured Benjamin Franklin and the number 100.

“You holding that money,” the commenter quipped.

Another got in a dig at the extra-long nails Holly was sporting.

“Isn’t it hard to use a computer with the Freddy Kruger nails?” they asked, adding a smiling emoji.