Anllela Sagra Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs & Deep Cleavage In A Burgundy Bikini

Colombian fitness model Anllela Sagra tantalized her Instagram followers with a new pair of photos on Tuesday. While many of her recent uploads have consisted of casual selfies she has taken at home, she changed things up with this duo of snaps. Her fans immediately went wild over them.

The new photos featured Anllela wearing a tiny burgundy bikini. She was photographed outdoors and she credited Theodore Hadjimarkos for the jaw-dropping professional shots.

Anllela looked off to the side with a smoldering expression as she took a couple of steps along a concrete walkway. The building in the background had some gorgeous architectural components incorporated into its construction with pillars and arches adding intrigue to the setting.

The sun seemed to shine brightly during this photoshoot, as the rays and shadows beautifully accented Anlella’s muscular physique. She wore her brunette hair in gentle waves that tumbled over her shoulders and she wore what appeared to be a gold choker necklace, hoop earrings, several rings, and some jewelry on one wrist.

The 27-year-old Colombian was barefoot and carried a large burgundy-and-cream colored tote bag as the photographer snapped away.

The tiny bikini was made of a textured fabric and the minuscule triangle top had thin spaghetti straps securing the garment in place. Anllela’s top covered the bare minimum, giving followers plenty of cleavage to appreciate. The matching bottoms had side ties and the fit of the garment accentuated Anllela’s rock-hard abs and shapely thighs.

Anllela has built a following of nearly 12 million supporters and they wasted no time in gushing over this scorching pair of snapshots. The post received almost 60,000 likes during the first 45 minutes that it was live and more than 450 people commented as well.

“Abs-olutely stunning,” raved one fan.

“you are the most beautiful woman ever, a wonder woman, I am impressed by your beautiful beauty” praised another fan.

“I think you must be the most beautiful lady in the world,” declared a supporter.

“she is spectacular tho no denying,” someone else said.

The model’s followers have become fairly accustomed to seeing Anllela flaunt her alluring assets in casual pictures and videos she has taken herself at home. Lately, however, she has incorporated some professional shots like these, and people have gone wild over her efforts to mix things up a bit.

People are almost always enthralled by Anllela’s efforts to showcase her bombshell curves, whether those uploads come via professional means or selfies. These new professionally-snapped bikini photos perfectly highlighted much of the Colombian model’s flawless physique and seemingly left everybody anxious to see more.