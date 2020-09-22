Jennifer Lee Sizzles In Strapless Eggplant Bikini: ‘I’ve Been Having A Lot Of Thoughts’

Jennifer Lee shared a sexy shot of herself wearing a strapless bikini while posing outdoors. She explained that she had been having unexpected thoughts lately, and her followers seemed curious about the situation while appreciating her sexy swimwear.

The post consisted of three images. In all of them, Jennifer stood outside next to a gray wall with a sliding glass door and a tropical green plant. She wore a strapless eggplant bandeau bikini top with her cleavage pushed slightly over the top edge. She paired it with matching bottoms tied on each hip and dipped in the front, revealing her flat stomach and nipped-in waist. The swimsuit came from Ezili Swim.

Jennifer accessorized with a think gold necklace and matching bracelet along with sparkling earrings and a ring on her finger. She wore her long brunette hair down, and it cascaded down her back to her waist from a side part.

In the first image, Jennifer held onto her top with one hand, and she touched her hair with the other one. She crossed one leg slightly in front of the other, emphasizing the curves of her hips and legs. The reality TV star looked down into the camera with her full lips slightly open. For the second shot, the model kept her legs the same, but she brought both hands down and tugged on the sides of her suit’s bottoms. The final picture was a full-length shot of Jennifer, and she appeared to be stepping forward with one foot leaving one hand at her waist.

Jennifer’s fans showed the post a lot of love with more than 5,730 hitting the like button and at least 115 taking the time to leave a comment. Many Instagram users chose the flame emoji to express what they thought of the model’s attire, and several also wondered what she meant in her caption.

“Beautiful looking photos. Are you having awakenings of a new depth?” wondered one fan who used the blushing smiley to complete the thought.

“Oh, really? Great minds think alike! Pay attention to your thoughts. You look stunning,” a second follower declared, adding a winking emoji.

“Yeah…me too. What are your thoughts? Is one of them returning to MTV’s The Challenge? You are smoking on in that bikini,” enthused a third devotee who included a laughing crying smiley along with a rose.

“You look perfect, Jenn. Do you want to talk about it?” a fourth fan offered, including a rose, a heart, and several flames.