‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Think Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Having A Baby Girl For This Reason

The couple will find out their baby's gender in a few days, but some fans are already thinking pink.

Vanderpump Rules fans think Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are having a baby girl – and it seems that the dad-to-be does, too.

After the Bravo couple shared their pregnancy news on Instagram, fans immediately began speculating that Brittany is carrying a little princess.

The buzz is based on a comment that Jax made to fellow expectant dad Randall Emmett at his gender reveal with fiance Lala Kent as they found out their own news via a pink parachute announcement.

Jax reportedly told Randall that he thinks they will both be dads to girls. The filmmaker is already a father to daughters London and Rylee, and his third child is due just eight days apart from Jax and Brittany’s bundle of joy in April 20201.

“We’re very similar kind of guys and I just don’t think it’s in the cards for us to have boys,” the SUR bartender said, per Us Weekly. “I think it’s gonna be a girl.”

He also said that having a house full of females will be “a curse and also a blessing.”

In comments to Brittany’s pregnancy announcement, seen on Instagram here, fans who saw the exchange on Lala’s Snapchat story agreed that they think Jax was dropping a hint.

“I knew it! When Jax said, we are all going to be girl dads on Lala’s snap chat I had a feeling,” one fan wrote.

Another follower weighed in to say that while it hasn’t been confirmed by the couple, the dad-to-be did seem to hint that he’s destined to be the father to daughters.

“Randall was asking each of them what they thought it would be… and Jax said we’re just girl dads,” one fan wrote.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

On Twitter, some commenters said Jax needs to see pink. After pointing out that fellow pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is also having a baby girl – she’s due in January – one person said Brittany needs to “please” deliver a daughter as well.

“PLEASE! We do NOT need another ‘Jax!'” the commenter wrote.

And another said having all girls would be a great payback for the Vanderpump Rules veteran, who, in his younger years, was not always the nicest when it came women.

“If karma is real, God will make Brittany + Jax’s bb a girl,” one Twitter user added.

The news will be revealed soon enough. Brittany told People that the couple will be hosting a “small” gender reveal this weekend.