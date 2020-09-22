Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Insanely Toned Arms In A Gorgeous Silver Dress

Kaley Cuoco returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a fun new pic with her fans. The former Big Bang Theory star showed off her insanely toned arms as she wished her close friend a happy birthday in the caption of the post.

In the stunning snap, Kaley looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a slinky silver dress. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders, and clung around her tiny waist. The skirt fell above her knees and gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs in the process.

Kaley sat on a blue chair in the shot and leaned forward. She had one arm resting on her knee as the other threw candy into her friend’s mouth. She had her killer legs crossed and sported a pair of dark shoes on her feet.

She had a piece of gray material placed over her lap and a large bag open in front of her. In the background of the snap, tons of people and colorful tents could be seen, as the photo appeared to be taken on set. She also revealed that the snap was taken in Thailand.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that brushed lightly over one shoulder and was pushed to the side.

Kaley’s over 6.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 45,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Look at that tricep!” one follower declared.

“Arms look amazing Kaley,” another wrote.

“All work and all play. That’s the Kaley Way! God Bless You,” a third comment read.

“I love you, you’re the best,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The actress doesn’t seem shy about about showing off her gym-honed muscles in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking tight tops, form-fitting leggings, and teeny shorts when she shares her workout routine with her supporters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a white sleeves top alongside her smoking hot sister, Bri, following a workout session. Bri also turned heads in a cleavage-baring sports bra. To date, it has racked up more than 289,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.