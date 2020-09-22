Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Bra & Matching Underwear While Posing On A Yoga Mat

On Tuesday, September 22, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee shared a sizzling snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The photo showed the 21-year-old kneeling on a black yoga mat in front of a sizable mirror with pink LED lights. What appears to be aerial yoga hammocks can be seen in the background. Nata tagged the fitness center, Topstretching in the body of the post, suggesting that is where the picture was taken.

She opted to wear a white racerback sports bra with mesh detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, muscular back, and lean legs on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the model’s sizable thigh tattoo in the mirror’s reflection. Nata finished off the sexy look with striped knee socks.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled curls. She also sported her signature white-tip French manicure, giving her look additional glamour.

For the photo, Nata faced away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. She rested her hand on her thigh and turned her neck, as she lowered her gaze with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers about their workout schedules.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer Nata’s question.

“[O]nce in a week,” wrote one commenter.

“If you’re my partner. Everyday!” quipped another Instagram user, along with a crying laughing emoji.

Many of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You have the most amazing body I have ever seen,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, kissing face, lipstick mark, and rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look very cute and very beautiful,” added a different devotee.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing ensembles.

Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination. That tantalizing post has been liked over 55,000 times since it was shared.