Alexina Graham Ditches Her Top In New York And Shares A ‘Fun Fact’ About Public Nudity In The City

Alexina Graham gave her 736,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday with a hot new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

The image was snapped in New York, New York, per the geotag, where the Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen standing outside on a rooftop balcony. She posed with her backside to the camera in front of a glass barrier surrounding the edge of the area as the wind whipped through her signature red tresses that spilled behind her back in voluminous waves.

A gorgeous view of the bustling city and towering skyscrapers filled the area around her while the golden sun illuminated the bright blue sky. The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was the British beauty herself that truly captivated her fans.

Alexina likely sent pulses of both her followers and New Yorkers racing as she ditched her top in the steamy shot, holding it proudly above her head as she flashed her ample assets to anybody taking a peek out of their windows as she posed for the sizzling photoshoot. Fortunately, there was no threat of any repercussions for the racy move, as she noted in the caption that women have legally been allowed to go topless in The Big Apple since 1992.

Meanwhile, her online audience was treated to a glimpse at her toned arms, shoulders, and back. She also showcased her lean legs in a pair of cozy jogger sweatpants that hugged her hips and booty in all of the right ways. The bottoms had an elastic waistband that cinched high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist. She finished up her casual look with a pair of black mules — a trendy footwear staple for the fall season ahead.

Alexina’s fans went wild for the carefree shot, awarding it more than 31,000 likes within just five hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to express further express their admiration for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Lucky neighbors,” one person wrote.

“You made so many good mornings today,” remarked another fan.

“Yaaaas!!!!! This energy!” a third follower quipped.

“Beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Though Alexina’s online audience did not get a full-frontal view of her topless display in her post today, there have been plenty of times that the catwalk queen has showcased her ample assets on social media. Earlier this summer, the beauty exposed major underboob as she went braless underneath a tiny white top — a view that has racked up over 26,000 likes to date.