Taraji P. Henson Sizzles In Glittering Pink Booty Shorts & A Scandalous Bustier Top

Actress Taraji P. Henson stunned her 16.3 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, in which she flaunted her bombshell body in a scandalous ensemble that left little to the imagination. The outfit was from the brand Versace, and Taraji tagged the designer label in the caption of the post so her followers knew where to get the look.

She showcased her age-defying figure in a black bustier top that had a plunging neckline and strapless style. Two cups hugged her curves, showing off a serious amount of cleavage, and the garment dipped low in the front, reaching nearly all the way to her belly button.

She paired the sexy top with glittering pink booty shorts that showed off her curvaceous legs. The bottoms were high-waisted, and the fabric stretched over her hips before ending just below them, the hem barely skimming her thighs.

She added several sparkling accessories for a truly eye-catching look. Around her neck, she wore a chunky necklace with several large, glittering charms attached to it, including a crescent moon that hung just above her cleavage. She had several bracelets on both wrists, in a variety of metals, and also had on hoop earrings and rings on various fingers. Her voluptuous legs were accentuated by a pair of sexy, strappy high heels, and she also held a clutch with a colorful print in her hands.

In the first shot, Taraji stood in front of a plain white wall that allowed her outfit to shine. Her braided red-and-black hair was pulled up in a voluminous bun atop her head, and the style put her stunning features on full display. The third shot was taken while she was out at her birthday dinner at Nobu Hotel Las Cabos, as she mentioned in the caption, and Taraji appeared to be having a blast. She had a huge smile on her face as she held a drink in one hand and her clutch in the other.

She shared several other shots of her birthday festivities, including one in which she stood beside a large round table with a few guests visible, placing one hand on her hips as she posed for a sizzling shot.

Taraji’s fans absolutely loved the steamy share, and the post racked up over 390,600 likes within 21 hours, as well as 5,046 comments from her eager audience.

“The older [you] get the younger you look so stunning,” one fan wrote.

“Girl you look 35!! Goals,” another follower remarked, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“She killing the gram,” a third added, loving the shots.

“I love it!!! Hey pin up girl. You look amazing,” yet another fan commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Taraji celebrated her 50th birthday by flaunting her curves in a tiny string bikini while spending time on a yacht.