Jade Grobler Leaves Little To The Imagination In Bandeau Bikini

Jade Grobler showed off her smoldering figure to her 1 million Instagram followers in a new update posted on Monday, September 21. The Bang Energy model took to the social media app to post a snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The snap captured Jade striking a casual pose in her scanty bathing suit, standing against a white wall. She was snapped from her upper thighs up. The angle displayed a nice view of her chiseled abs, which a lot of viewers raved about in the comments. The babe slightly leaned forward and tilted her head to the side. She raised her right hand to her face, tucking some hair behind her ear. She gave a big smile to the photographer that showed her pearly whites.

Jade wore a yellow teeny-tiny bikini with a bandeau-style top that was cut so small that it barely contained her ample chest. The low-cut neckline displayed a tantalizing amount of her decolletage, but the snug fit of the garment made her voluptuous cleavage look even more evident. Notably, the itty-bitty piece also teased some underboob.

The internet personality sported matching bottoms that were just as revealing. It boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin. The waistband that was made up of thin straps highlighted her small waist and curvy hips. The bright-colored swimwear complemented her flawless skin.

Jade wore her blond locks in a center part and left its wavy strands hanging over her shoulders and back. Apart from her belly button ring, she accessorized with a string necklace with a turtle pendant and a pair of dainty stud earrings.

She paired the image with a short caption and added an emoji. She also shared that her two-piece swimsuit came from Boutinela by tagging the brand in the picture.

The new update proved to be popular with her avid online admirers on the social media site. As of this writing, the post accrued more than 24,500 likes and upward of 340m comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and incredible body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“My dream girl! You are super hot and oh, so beautiful. I hope to meet you one day. Maybe I can change your mind about boyfriends,” one of her fans wrote.

“You look good in everything, even neons. Not a lot of people look great in this color. You look utterly gorgeous,” added another follower.

“Amazing body and beauty. Love your smile!” gushed another social media user.