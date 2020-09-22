Amanda Cerny Showcases Her Fit Physique In A Bikini While Standing On A Tractor

Fitness model Amanda Cerny shared a sneak peek at her next calendar with her Instagram fans on Monday evening and it was a stunning shot. The preview at what she has planned for the upcoming release involved a bikini and a tractor, and it made for a jaw-dropping combination that generated a lot of heat.

In her caption, Amanda teased that it was pumpkin season. She suggested that this setup would be incorporated into her 2021 calendar and given the pumpkins scattered around the ground next to her, it seemed safe to say this was probably slated to be the October photo.

Amanda stood on top of a bright yellow tractor that was placed in a small clearing in front of what seemed to be a field of sunflowers. She placed one hand on the tall exhaust pipe and struck a sultry pose for the photographer.

The 29-year-old social media starlet wore a light-colored bikini and stood barefoot on the top of the tractor. She had her brunette tresses swept to one side and the long locks tumbled over one shoulder. In addition, Amanda bent one knee and seemed to cock a hip as she flaunted her fit physique.

The two-piece bathing suit appeared to be a nude or pink color that nearly disappeared in this particular upload thanks to the angles and lighting involved. In fact, a few people commented that they had to zoom in or do a double-take to confirm that she was wearing something and wasn’t posing in the buff.

Amanda’s toned legs and rock-hard abs demanded attention in this photo and she seemed to maintain a fairly serious yet sultry facial expression. Before the post was even 12 hours old, nearly 1.2 million of her 25.5 million followers had liked the post. In addition, nearly 2,550 people added comments praising the model for both her impressive figure and the sexy vibe she emitted.

“Amanda! You look like a super heroine!!” praised one person.

“People say perfect doesn’t exist, and then there is Amanda,” a fan declared.

“Even The pumpkins are blushing,” another fan teased.

“Woow the most beautiful woman around the world,” someone else raved.

Both Amanda and her sister Samantha regularly tantalize their dedicated followers with sultry uploads like these. For example, just a few days ago, Samantha caused a stir with an upload that showed her flaunting her figure in a two-piece suit while posing on a boat. Both women receive a lot of love and support from their fans for snaps like these, and Amanda’s latest was no exception.

This bikini snap certainly was successful in raising temperatures and her supporters will clearly be anxious to check out this upcoming calendar once it is released.