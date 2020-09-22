Sarah Harris Wears Nothing Under An Apron While Baking In The Kitchen

Sarah Harris is slaying Instagram yet again. The Kiwi model returned to her account on Monday, September 21 to heat things up with a hot new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

Sarah was seen posing in the kitchen in the steamy shot, where she appeared to be in the midst of whipping up a delicious baked treat. She stood in profile to the camera behind the black marble counter, where a silver mixing bowl sat with several ingredients already dumped in. She held a white mixer in her hand, placing her thumb on the button as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera with a smoldering stare.

The blond bombshell was suited up in a gray-and-white striped apron for her baking session, tying its thick straps tightly behind her back to accentuate her trim waist, flat midsection, and hourglass silhouette. Another strap wrapped loosely around her neck and fell far down her chest, revealing that she was not wearing a shirt or even a bra underneath, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob as she prepared her snacks.

The apron proceeded to drape over Sarah’s lower half, covering her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. However, it wasn’t wide enough to cover up her backside, resulting in a racy display of the model’s pert derriere that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Sarah wore her dirty blond locks down for the steamy kitchen photoshoot. They were styled in a sleek middle part and fell perfectly down her shoudlers and behind her back in loose waves. She also coated her plump lips in a bright red lipstick to give her barely there look a bold pop of color.

Fans seemed thrilled by the skin-baring new addition to Sarah’s feed, awarding it more than 14,000 likes within 16 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful and hot,”‘ one person gushed.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised another fan.

“Very nice. You can cook for me anytime,” a third follower remarked.

“So sexy,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has shown off her ample assets on her Instagram page. In another recent post, the model snapped a sizzling selfie while rocking a golden yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans were stunned by that upload as well, awarding it over 11,000 likes and 157 comments to date.