Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Plunging White Mini Dress

On Tuesday, September 22, Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko shared a sizzling snap with her 11.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 25-year-old posing outside in front of a white wall. Potted plants can be seen in the background.

Anastasiya sat with her shoulders back and her knees together on a bench. A small powder blue purse with a blue-and-white scarf wrapped around its handle had been placed to her right. She rested one of her hands on her thigh and turned her neck, as she gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a skintight white mini dress with a plunging neckline from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The garment accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. Anastasiya finished off the look with numerous bracelets and what appears to be a silver watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep side part, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes. Quite a few of Anastasiya’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, flower, and smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

“I really like the dress you’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You are a wonder how beautiful you are,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“I love your dress, you look beautiful. You never cease to amaze me,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Anastasiya has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a low-cut crop top and a figure-hugging maxi skirt while sipping on a can of Bang Energy. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.