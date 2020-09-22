Madison Gordon Flaunts Her Terrific & Toned Bod In A Vibrant String Bikini

Aussie smokeshow Madison Gordon went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram post on Monday night. The model flashed her curves as she revealed her excitement in the caption of the post about the start of bathing suit season in Australia.

In the steamy shot, Madison looked hotter than ever as she opted for a vibrant string bikini with a yellow, orange, pink, green, and purple color pattern. The top fastened around her neck with thin straps that also exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment included a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage as well.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her voluptuously hips and clung to her tiny waist while showing off her lean thighs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the shot.

Madison sat on an outdoor chair with orange cushions for the pic. She shifted her weight to the side and placed both of her hands in front of her. Her back was arched while she pushed her chin forward and gave a steamy stare into the camera as she soaked up some sun.

In the background, a bright blue sky with white fluffy clouds could be seen. Some green foliage was also visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in straight strands that fell down her back. She also had her bangs twisted back away from her forehead.

Madison’s 860,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,800 times within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 340 messages.

“Did you kno [sic] that I’m obsessed with you?” one follower stated.

“Ohhhh I love that swim suit it’s soooo pretty!!! Just like you!!! Have a wonderful day love,” declared another.

“Ohhhh I love that swim suit it’s soooo pretty!!! Just like you!!! Have a wonderful day,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing outfits in her online shares. She’s often seen filling her timeline with sexy bikini shots, as well as photos of her rocking sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently drew the attention of her followers when she posed in a red lace lingerie set complete with matching garter belt. To date, that pic has earned more than 7,200 likes and over 470 comments.