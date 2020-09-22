Cardi B, Sister Hennessy Carolina Sued By Beachgoers She Called ‘Racist MAGA Supporters’

A group of beachgoers who happened to cross paths with Cardi B and, for their efforts, got called “racist MAGA supporters,” has sued the pop singer, TMZ reported. Also named in the lawsuit are her sister, Hennessy Carolina, and Hennessey’s girlfriend, Michelle Diaz.

Back in early September, Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon were enjoying a day at New York’s Smith Point Beach. What happened next is a matter of dispute, but at some point they got into a verbal altercation with three women: Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar; Cardi’s sister Hennssey Carolina [Almanzar], and Diaz.

According to Cardi’s version of events, which she recorded on audio and then later tweeted, the group harassed the three friends because of their ethnicities and sexual orientations. In one of the audio clips, Cardi explains that someone in the group told them to go back to their country.

The audio contained in the tweet, and its caption, contain explicit language.

“Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out. They was harassing 2 Women! Ya going to catch the right f*ckin one!,” she tweeted.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Hennessey’s version of events roughly squares with Cardi’s — that they were targeted because they were mixed-race and that two of them were a gay couple.

As News12 Long Island reported, the beachgoers’ attorney, John Ray, said that his clients were simply enjoying their day when Cardi and her crew took exception to one of them wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, which has become a symbol of support for the Trump administration.

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when… Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them, because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” he said.

He went on to claim that the three women deceptively edited their footage of the incident to paint the plaintiffs as racists. He further claims that threats have been made against them and their families, and that they live in fear now.

They are seeking “substantial” damages, the attorney said, although he did not provide specifics.

Cardi B has not responded to requests for comment.

This is not the first time the Brooklyn rapper has been sued. As TMZ reported in June 2019, a blogger claimed that Cardi lied about her on social media and that, as a result, she received threats from Cardi’s fans.