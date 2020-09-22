Elisabetta Canalis Lounges In Bed In A Sexy, Snakeskin-Print Set

Elisabetta Canalis added some serious heat to her feed on September 22. The model’s sizzling update consisted of two images that showed her in different but equally sexy sets.

The first image in the series captured Canalis, who was once linked to George Clooney, perched up on her bed. The headboard was cream and had tufted fabric while the bed itself was decorated with beige linens. A nightstand beside the furniture included a silver lamp and a few tall orchids. A geotag in the post indicated that Elisabetta was in Los Angeles, California. She knelt on the bed, facing her chest toward the camera and gazing into the camera with a sultry stare and pursed lips.

Elisabetta sported a skimpy set from Italian lingerie designer, Intimissimi. On top, she wore a balconette bra with a scooping neckline that showcased her bronze cleavage, and the bottom was snug on her ribs, accentuating her cleavage even further. The garment was trimmed with lace on the bottom and gold beads on the top of its cups. It featured a funky, snakeskin print with black, white, and gold that gave the look an elegant feel. She added a silk robe on top, wearing it open to expose her rock-hard abs underneath.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot, and the front had the same design. The sides had thick bands worn over her defined hips and decorated with black and gold zigzags. The front rode low on her navel and highlighted her tiny midsection and waist. She styled her hair with a deep side part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back.

The second image in the set showed Elisabetta in another smoking-hot look as she opted for a one-piece that boasted the same snakeskin print. The body of the garment was constructed of semi-sheer material that exposed her skin underneath. Its leg holes were trimmed with lace, and the high-rise design treated Elisabetta’s audience to a great view of her slender thighs. The pose showed off a tattoo on her wrist, and she painted her fingernails a deep red shade.

In the caption of the post, the model shared that the two looks are her favorites from the new collection. It hasn’t taken long for fans to shower the update with appreciation, and it’s amassed over 59,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

“Now that I’ve seen you I feel like a mess, Too beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“OMG you are stunning,” a second social media user exclaimed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“U are the hottest mom ever,” another Instagrammer raved.

“I really really like you,” a third chimed in.