Ayesha Curry Announces The Release Of Her New Cookbook Through Instagram Post

Ayesha Curry, wife to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, announced that her new cookbook, The Full Plate, is officially available today through an entertaining post on Instagram, as seen here.

Ayesha’s post included two parts, the first being a video of her swinging from hoop to hoop on a set of climbing rings, at what appears to be an obstacle course of some sort. This correlated with her caption perfectly and added her signature sense of humor.

“Swinging into Tuesday like…” she wrote.

The second slide, which was a picture, announced the release of her book as well as events that are scheduled in order to help promote The Full Plate. Ayesha informed her 7.4 million followers that they will have an opportunity to receive a signed copy of their purchased book.

The first event is scheduled for today at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Both Ayesha and her husband, Steph, will be hosting a virtual conversation on Instagram that will be sponsored by Barnes & Noble. The second event is scheduled to occur this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time. At that point, Ayesha will be holding a live signing event for anyone who wishes to join. The link to join is located here.

In the caption of the post, Ayesha expressed her gratitude to all the people who have continued to follow and support her throughout her journey of writing the book. The video and picture received an impressive 58,000 likes in under four hours.

The 31-year-old created the recipes for people with busy schedules who still want to eat healthy dishes. Being a mother of three, she wanted to target a demographic that had a lot to do within tight time constraints.

“Some (recipes) take 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, but nothing’s ever over an hour,” she told USA Today in a recent interview.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

As reported by The Inquisitr, Ayesha recently lost 35 pounds during her lockdown in quarantine. She credits her weight loss to portion control, as well as maintaining an active lifestyle that she finds enjoyable.

“Honestly, I’ve tried every diet you could imagine – nothing was ever working for me, and I’ve personally found what works for me is portion control. I eat what I feel like I eating, but I just balance that out by having smaller portions,” she explained.

By practicing portion control, Ayesha said she was able to lose the weight while also indulging in some of her favorite sweet treats.