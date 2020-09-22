Natalie Roser Rocks A Nude Bra & Matching G-String Panties And Brushes Hair In The Bathroom

Natalie Roser stripped down to the bare essentials for a hot new addition to her Instagram page on Tuesday. The Aussie model went scantily clad as she brushed her hair in the bathroom.

Three photos were included in the steamy September 22 share that saw Natalie posing in front of the vanity in her bathroom. She turned her head to gaze at the camera in the first image of the set, staring at it with an alluring gaze as she ran a wooden hairbrush through her slightly damp tresses. She did a 180-turn before the second snap was taken, posing with her backside to the lens while running her fingers through her long, luscious locks.

The third shot saw Natalie posing in profile to the camera with one leg popped out while resting both hands on the countertop in front of her. A beam of sunlight peeked through an open window, falling perfectly over her face as she turned to face the lens with a smoldering look on her face.

Natalie appeared to be in the early stages of getting ready for the day when the bathroom photoshoot took place, as she was sporting nothing more than a nude bra and panties from her own Rose And Bare lingerie line that left very little to the imagination. She sported a T-shirt bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its thick band wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It also featured a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, which was further enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style cups.

The blond beauty went even scantier with the lower half of her ensemble. She sported nothing more than a nude g-string that covered up only what was necessary, exposing her perky booty in its entirety as well as her long lean legs and sculpted thighs. It had a thin waistband as well that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and abs.

The racy trio of snaps proved to be a huge hit with Natalie’s 1.2 million followers, who have awarded the upload more than 25,000 likes within just five hours of going live. An additional 390-plus notes filled the comments section as well.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Perfect body, Natalie,” praised another fan.

“You cannot be real,” a third follower remarked.

“Flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

Natalie brings the heat whether she’s dressed down in her undergarments or glammed up for the day. Another recent share saw her looking flawless in a slinky black dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits. That look proved to be extremely popular as well, racking up over 24,000 likes and 458 comments to date.