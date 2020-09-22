Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit While Wearing A Clear Harness

On Tuesday, September 22, American model Ana Cheri made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo showed the former Playboy Playmate striking a seductive pose in a room with a black-and-white floral accent wall. She kneeled in front of a mirrored dresser, which showcased Ana’s backside in its reflection. The model turned her body away from the photographer and placed her hands on her thighs. She looked over her shoulder and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

Ana flaunted her fantastic figure in a cheeky pink bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The risque ensemble put her pert derriere on full display. The color of the garment also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the sexy look with a clear harness adorned with silver buckles and a chain.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her highlighted hair down in loose waves, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that this was her “[l]ast post” before her heads “[o]ff to the Maldives.” She also encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye, winking face, ok hand sign, and a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are a goddess Ana!” added a different devotee, along with two red heart emoji.

A few commenters also proceeded to give her well wishes for her upcoming vacation.

“Have fun and stay safe,” said a fan.

“[H]ave good trip,” remarked another social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a brief video, in which she wore three barely-there swimsuits. That provocative post has been liked over 190,000 times since it was shared.