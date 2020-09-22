Laurence Bédard Flashes Stunning Smile, Rocks Plunging Lace Bodysuit In Bed

Laurence Bédard gave fans a glimpse at both her stunning smile and her killer physique in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The influencer shared a photo of herself posing in her bed as she rocked a lacy red one-piece that put some major skin on display. The lingerie left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The image showed Laurence sitting on the edge of her all-white bedding. The room’s white walls and door could be seen in the background, as well as a straw tapestry. A bright light appeared to be shining on the babe, causing her skin to glow. She looked positively radiant in her bodysuit.

The lingerie was made completely of sheer lace with a small ribbon at the center. Additionally, halter straps ran over her shoulders as the neckline plunged deep into her chest. Her ample cleavage was on full display and seemed to put her dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction. Additionally, just a small hint of sideboob was on show.

Laurence’s flat, tattooed tummy could be seen beneath the thin fabric. The lower half of the suit featured high cuts that came up above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her toned thighs were perfectly framed.

Laurence accessorized her ensemble with a pair of large silver hoops. She styled her brown bob in straight strands.

Laurence crossed her legs and leaned back on one arm, curving her body in a way that emphasized her figure. She ran one hand through her luscious locks and smiled brightly at the camera.

The post garnered more than 39,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered Laurence with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful just saying,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“This photo is great… You look really beautiful and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity…” another user added.

“She is such a hottie,” a third person penned.

“That’s a very nice color on you, you look fantastic,” a fourth person wrote.

Many users simply expressed admiration for the star with various emoji.

Laurence’s followers know that she can slay any look, from streetwear to lingerie. Earlier this week, she rocked the former in a post that showed her wearing a bandana top and a tight leather miniskirt. The ensemble did nothing but favors for her curves.