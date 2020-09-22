Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Delights Fans With New Snap Of Her Sons: ‘Don’t Mess With My Mawma’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi delighted her fans with a new snap of her sons along with a caption that displayed what she believed were their protective feelings toward her.

The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared the new pic which appeared to be taken just before the boys went to bed. The three were snuggled together as Nicole snapped the photo.

Only half of the television personality’s face was seen. Her brown hair was piled atop her head and what looked like glasses were perched in front of her topknot.

Nicole’s son Lorenzo, who just turned 8 years old, held his mother’s neck protectively in the share. He wore holiday-themed pajamas that had a green background and cartoon images of Snoopy and gifts all over. Lorenzo resembles his father, Jionni, who has been married to the reality television star for almost six years. The couple also share one daughter, Giovanna, age 5, and another son, Angelo.

Angelo, in the foreground of the photograph, drank from his bottle. The baby, who turned 1 in May, was wearing a white top with blue piping at the neck.

Late in 2019, Nicole left the MTV series that made her a household name to focus more on her children. Today she runs a brick-and-mortar store, The Snooki Shop, as well as hosts a podcast with makeup artist Joey Camasta titled It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Several days earlier, Nicole honored her beautiful daughter on the social media platform with a solo shot of Giovanna as she readied herself to go to cheer practice. That photo can be seen here.

Fans commended Nicole’s dedication to her family. They shared how much they loved the almost daily new images of her brood and the dedication she displays towards her kids’ well-being.

“Aw. Your babies are adorable. You have grown into such an awesome young woman, wife, and Mama. I may be older, but I have been watching you since the beginning. My youngest daughter got me hooked. LOL, so here I am, still watching,” revealed one social media follower of the former Jersey Shore party girl.

“You literally make the most perfect babies,” wrote a second fan.

“They are literally twins. I love this,” exclaimed a third person of the similarities in looks between the brothers.

“They are all gorgeous. That baby…I would squeeze him so hard lol. God Bless,” remarked a fourth user, followed by a red emoji heart.