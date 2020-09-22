Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Exceptional Booty In A Barely There Orange Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Sarah Houchens took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to flaunt her exceptional booty in a racy new ensemble. The model flashed her curves while encouraging her fans in the caption of the post to leave behind things they may have outgrown.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a barely there orange thong bikini. The top clung tightly to her chest and showed off a bit of sideboob in the process. The thin spaghetti straps also flashed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly on her petite waist as they emphasized her gym-honed booty and muscular thighs. Her flat tummy was also spotlighted in the post. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling gold earrings.

In the first photo, Sarah posed with her backside toward the camera as she arched her back and gave a steamy stare into the lens. The second shot featured her pushing her posterior into the spotlight as she placed her arms at her midsection.

In the third snap, Sarah tilted her head toward the sky and ran her fingers through her hair. The final pic showcased her modeling skills as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a sunlight sky and some green trees could be seen. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sexy curls that hung down her back.

Sarah’s over 1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 6,200 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also left over 170 comments during that time.

“This is body goals,” one follower stated.

“Looking gorgeous babe,” remarked another.

“Total perfection,” a third user wrote.

“You Look ABSOLUTELY AMAZING KEEP POSTING YOU HAVE ME ON MY KNEES BABE,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for burgundy thong bikini bottoms paired with a white crop top on the beach. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 21,000 likes and over 420 comments.