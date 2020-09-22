Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Serious Leg In Silky Sapphire Two-Piece

Khloe Kardashian put some serious leg on display in her latest Instagram post, which was uploaded on Tuesday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wowed as she showed off her famous curves and toned body in a revealing sapphire two-piece for photo.

In the snap, Khloe wore a cropped top with just one strap that reached over her right shoulder, leaving her other shoulder bare. The material finished just under her chest, which meant her toned mid-section was on full display. She teamed the glamorous top with a matching skirt with a massive split that reached her right hip. The skirt sat around her waist and featured a ruched effect that covered her stomach. Khloe made the most of the waist-high split as she popped her hip out to the side to show off her curvy booty and her seemingly endless, tanned right leg. Her right shin was also visible through the wide split.

Khloe struck a dramatic pose for the shot as she bent her right arm up over her head, and placed her right hand on the back of her hair. Her other hand grazed the bottom of her chin. Khloe tilted her head slightly to the right and gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The reality star’s hair was cut into a sleek, chin-length bob for the photoshoot. The sophisticated ‘do featured a center parting and curled inwards at the bottom towards her face. While Khloe often wears her hair blond, in the photo she had reverted to her natural brown color.

A number of the Good American founder’s 121 million followers took to the Instagram comments section to praise the stunning shot.

“Yesss baby!!!! Looking stunning,” commented one fan, who added a number of pink heart and heart-eye emoji to their words.

“Flawless and dazzling,” added another, alongside a blue heart emoji.

“Gorgeous God Bless you Khloe Koko” contributed a third admirer, who used Khloe’s family nickname in their comment.

Of course, Khloe is no stranger to showing off her enviable body on her social media channels. On Saturday, as The Inquisitr reported, the influencer struck a pose with two friends in a skintight ensemble which perfectly highlighted her curves. Khloe wore a white sports bra and form-fitting white pants which laced up at the front for the shot.

“”Get off my bacckkk” if you know then you know,” she captioned the image, which you can see here.