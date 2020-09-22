Iulia Valentina Flaunts Killer Body In Tiny Bikini While Hanging Out In A Jacuzzi

Iulia Valentina caught the attention of her fans on social media after she posted a saucy update that displayed her ample assets on Monday, September 21. The Instagram post featured the Romanian influencer enjoying the hot tub in a skimpy bikini that exposed plenty of skin.

In the update, Iulia was photographed enjoying the jacuzzi in her scanty swimwear. She appeared to be on the balcony, overlooking the ocean. The first snap showed the babe in a sitting position, with half of her body submerged in water. Her right knee was bent as she looked directly into the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze.

In the second image, Iulia stood sideways and placed her left thigh over her other thigh. She held onto the sides of the tub as she tilted her head to the side, gazing directly at the lens. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless under the bright sunshine.

The third pic featured Iulia flaunting her round posterior. As she was inside the jacuzzi, she leaned on the sides with her eyes looking down. Some plants and the calm blue water made up her amazing background.

Iulia wore a printed two-piece swimsuit. The base was white and had small black spots all-over. It boasted a plunging neckline that offered a nice look at her decolletage, and the underwire structure pushed her breasts upward, exposing more cleavage. The padded cups were cut so small that they hardly covered her chest. Narrow straps clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She sported a sheer yellow cover-up that was tied around her waist. The see-through piece gave a glimpse of her thong. The waistband sat low on her hips, which highlighted her small waistline. Its high leg cuts also helped emphasize her curvy hips.

The hottie parted her hair in the middle and styled its long strands into pigtail braids. She opted for several accessories, such as hoop earrings and two choker-style necklaces.

In the caption, Iulia wrote a question for her followers. She also revealed that her bikini came from Fashion Nova. She tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

In less than a day of going live, the share amassed more than 46,800 likes and upward of 700 comments. Among her 1.4 million fans, many flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them expressed their admiration for her facial features, while countless social media admirers raved about her curves. Some followers decided to drop emoji instead of words to express their thoughts about the snapshots.

