Prince Harry Shows Off New Hairstyle In Video To Promote His Anti-Poverty Charity

Prince Harry showed off a new hairstyle in a video he released this week, People reported. The Duke of Sussex sported the new look in a video he released to raise money for a charity he supports.

Traditionally, Harry hasn’t done much with his famously red (or “ginger” as they’re called in the U.K.) locks. He’s just generally sported something resembling a low-key ‘fro that does little to hide his bald spot.

However, this week he released a video to promote Trail Walker U.K., an endurance event in which participants compete as four-member teams and must complete a grueling, 62-mile trek, on foot, within a short period of time — 24 to 48 hours.

The 2020 iteration of the event, which will raise money for the Gurkha Welfare Trust, will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, which can be seen in the Instagram post below, Harry sports spikes in the front, as well as shorter strands on the sides, a look which People writer Stephanie Petit noted pairs perfectly with his ginger beard.

In the video, Harry explained that he has a special connection to the Nepalese and, in particular, the Gurkha tribespeople, whom he met while visiting Nepal after it was devastated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2015.

“Buildings, temples, homes and entire villages had been completely demolished,” he said. “It was clear despite everything the Nepalese faced, their spirit and resilience never weakened there was a clear sense of care and compassion for each other,” he said.

He also noted that the ongoing pandemic has put a new layer of challenges on top of an already-bad situation. Still, he says, the spirit of the Nepalese people is “unwavering.”

The video appears to have been shot at his new home in Santa Barbara, California. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, some time in July Harry and Meghan moved into the new digs in the SoCal coastal community, after not finding Vancouver, British Columbia, where they had initially moved after leaving the Royal Family, not to their liking.

Meanwhile, it looks like Harry is not the only member of the Sussex family to have recently debuted a new ‘do. Back in July, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, appeared virtually at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. During her speech, Meghan sported extra-long locks, compared to her previous shorter look. Her stylist did her hair up in such a way that it framed her face.