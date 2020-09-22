Bindi Irwin Stuns Fans With Heartwarming Gender Reveal On Instagram

Bindi Irwin stunned her fans with a heartwarming gender reveal on Instagram where she shared that she and her husband of six months, Chandler Powell, would welcome a little girl to their family in 2021.

The daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and his wife Terri shared her joyous news alongside a photo of herself and Chandler as they posed with an Aldabra tortoise. An array of pink flowers were fashioned in a row in front of them.

In the snap, Bindi leaned down toward the animal. She cradled its neck in her left hand and placed her head alongside the reptile. Her eyes were closed as she showed the oversized animal affection. Bindi wore a long-sleeved khaki shirt with the insignia of The Australia Zoo atop the right breast pocket. Her sleeves were unbuttoned. With that, she paired long pants and work boots.

Her hair was worn loose and fell down her back.

Chandler stood next to his wife with a huge smile on his face. He, too, wore the uniform of workers at the wildlife sanctuary, similar to that of his wife. In his left hand, he held a large sonogram image of his and Bindi’s daughter. His right hand rested atop the reptile’s shell.

The couple revealed in an Instagram post dated August 11, as seen here, that they were going to be parents to a “little wildlife warrior.” To share their good news they held up a miniature version of the official uniform of the zoo. At the time, Bindi asked her followers to send good vibes and prayers to their child. Bindi later shared intimate details of the moment she told her new husband they were going to be parents. That post can be seen here.

Bindi and Chandler wed on March 25 of this year in an intimate ceremony held at the zoo. They were supposed to have a larger reception but canceled their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chandler responded to Bindi’s post by stating, “I love you and our daughter more than anything.”

Fans of the couple were thrilled to learn the couple would welcome a little girl to their family.

“Aww, congratulations on a little girl. Your dad would be so excited. I can just imagine how he would react,” wrote a follower of what they believed would be Steve Irwin’s reaction to the news.

“Congratulations! The next generation of wildlife warriors begins,” commented a third fan.

“I can’t wait to find out what you name her. Congratulations, y’all deserve all the happiness in the world,” noted a fourth fan.