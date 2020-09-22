Brit Manuela Shows Off Pert Derriere In Blue Leggings: ‘This Is A Judgement Free Zone’

Brit Manuela took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sizzling series of snaps that showed her in a sexy workout set. The upload included three images that treated her audience to views of her bombshell body from all angles.

The first image in the series was snapped while Brit was posed in profile, and a geotag in the update indicated that the model was in New York. She stood in front of a building that featured a small, stone staircase, a few planters and a tree. She put her backside to the camera and gathered her tresses in one hand while she put the other one near her side. Brit gazed into the camera with an alluring stare, her lips slightly pursed.

The second photo showed Brit turned to the lens. She directed her gaze off-camera and flaunted her bombshell body in a skintight set from Doyoueven. Brit rocked a bra in two different shades of blue that complemented her allover glow. The garment was tight on her chest, and a thick band near her ribs emphasized her slender frame while exposing her rock-hard abs. The bra had thin straps that went over her shoulders, and her toned arms were also on display. The piece also featured the brand’s logo in the upper left corner.

Brit sported a pair of leggings to match. The bottoms had a thick, high-rise waistband that covered her navel and showcased her trim midsection. They were incredibly tight on her lower half, highlighting her slender legs and pert derriere.

The last image in the deck showed Brit with a massive smile on her face as she again averted her gaze from the lens. She styled her brunette locks down with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. She wore a few pieces of gold jewelry, including a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace to match.

In the caption of the upload, Brit shared that it’s a “judgement free zone” and provided a code for 10 percent off. As of this writing, the post has been live on her page for an hour, and it’s attracted more than 17,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“Nice soft blue color so perfect on you,” one follower gushed, adding series of star and heart emoji.

“The most beautiful angel ever in the world,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“You have a perfect body. Chiseled by the hand of god,” a third complimented alongside a single flame emoji.

“Cool training set. Fits you well love,” one more admirer wrote.