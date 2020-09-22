Carrie Ann Inaba Spills Details On Her New Boyfriend: ‘I Have Fallen In Love’

The TV host and judge found herself in a committed relationship during the pandemic.

Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about her mystery boyfriend on the Season 11 premiere of The talk.

Two weeks after she shared a photo of her kissing a mystery man, the 52-year-old TV personality spilled the details about her new romance.

In the segment, which was also shared on the show’s official YouTube page, Carrie Ann said she met her new love during the lengthy at-home period during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have fallen in love, and I am now in a committed relationship. It happened,” Carrie Ann said.

She credited her co-star Sharon Osbourne for sending the love energy her way.

“Mrs. O, you asked for it, remember for the beginning of the year we did our dreams and our wishes for everybody? You called it. So, thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.” she said.

Carrie Ann went on to explain that she first crossed paths with her new beau while out and about near her California home.

“I met this man; he’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story. His name is Fabien… he’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work.”

In the segment, which can be seen below, The Talk star added that Fabien has been “so supportive and such a mature adult,” when she’s sometimes not. Carrie Ann also said the relationship is working out “really well.”

Fans reacted with comments to tell Carrie Ann they are so happy for her.

Earlier this month, Carrie Ann surprised her Instagram followers when she shared a pic of her kissing an unidentified man, in a post seen here. In the caption to the post, she described her smooching partner as “mi amor” as she wished him a happy birthday and added that her life was “so much better” with him in it.

In the past, Carrie Ann has talked about her romantic struggles in discussions with her co-stars on the CBS chatfest. Fans know that she called off her 2017 engagement to former fiance Rob Derringer and that she was previously in a long-term romance with Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

After an extended hiatus from a love connection, Carrie Ann told Closer Weekly last fall that she was “almost” dating, and she credited her daily interactions with her Talk co-stars for helping her learn how to navigate relationships.