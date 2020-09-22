Laci Kay Somers Slays In A Sheer Black Thong Lingerie Set In Las Vegas

Instagram smokeshow Laci Kay Somers slayed in her latest update on Tuesday morning. The model flashed her famous figure in a scanty outfit as she asked her followers to chose their favorite photo in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shots, Laci looked stunning while wearing a sheer black lingerie set. The tight bra featured a scooped neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The garment also included thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her slender waist as they accentuated her round booty and lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shots.

She accessorized the style with a pair of studded earrings and a dangling bellybutton ring.

In the first photo, Laci posed with her backside toward the camera. She arched her back and pulled her shoulders straight as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

The second shot featured her sitting on her knees on top of a white couch. She placed both of her hands on her legs and tilted her head while staring into the camera. She geotagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her long, gray-blond hair was parted to the side. She styled the locks in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Laci’s over 11 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 140,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 3,600 during that time.

“You are looking sensation gorgeous you are mind-blowing beautiful,” one follower stated.

“You’re so gorgeous darling Laci,” another wrote.

“You look gorgeous I’d die for a body like yours,” a third comment read.

“I couldn’t decide that…. they are both too hot beauty,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snaps of herself wearing sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a green and blue tie-dye string bikini while soaking up some sun on a boat. That post was also a hit among fans. It’s racked up more than 412,000 likes and over 6,900 comments to date.