Lauren Dascalo Reveals Bare Chest, Flaunts Perky Booty In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat to the max in a sexy Instagram post on Monday. The model took to her feed to share a series in which she rocked a skimpy gray sweater with nothing underneath and a cheeky bikini bottom that perfectly showcased her pert derriere. She showed off both the front and back of the look as she posed by an outdoor bar, which certainly drove her fans wild.

Lauren’s look included a thin V-neck sweater, though she appeared to only be wearing the sleeves. The rest of the fabric wrapped around her muscular back and hung loosely on the sides. Lauren gently lifted the shirt to reveal her bare chest underneath, though she only exposed a small portion of her bust.

Lauren’s rock-hard abs were on full display beneath the half-worn top. She paired the sweater with a white U-shaped bottom that put her toned booty on display. The front of the swimwear rested low on her waist to expose her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her toned thighs were also on show in the images.

Lauren styled her blond locks in a neat blowout.

The camera captured the influencer posing in front of a dark and mostly empty-looking tiki bar. In the background, a wall of bushes could be seen. Though Lauren was partially covered in shade, natural rays did highlight her muscles.

In the first image, Lauren stuck one hip out to the side in a way that accentuated her curves as she pulled at her shirt. She touched her face and stared at the camera with a piercing gaze.

The second photo showed the fitness guru leaning on the counter as she stuck her derriere out and arched her back. She looked over her shoulder into the distance.

In the caption, Lauren encouraged fans to challenge themselves.

The post garnered more than 22,000 likes and just over 430 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people expressed admiration for the model in the comments section.

“Preach so true gorgeous,” fellow entrepreneur Nikki Giavasis wrote.

“This is really something else,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are such a natural beauty,” model Khloe Terae declared.

“No one comes close to you! No one gorgeous,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lauren always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She shared some behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot in Mexico earlier this week, in which she sported a red bikini that showcased her curves.