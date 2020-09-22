‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Wears Tiny Black Bikini Bottom And Pirate Costume In New IG Video

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil wore a small black bikini bottom and a pirate costume in a new Instagram upload. The redheaded stunner wowed her 341,000 followers with the clip. In appreciation, they hit the “like” button over 43,000 times.

In the video, Haley shared yet another view of her spectacular body in the cute getup. She had previously posted several other uploads taken this summer where she wore the same costume for both still pics and videos on her Instagram page.

This particular post showed Haley as she strutted her stuff on a boat and walked an imaginary runway. She sashayed along the interior of the water vessel, surrounded by friends who encouraged her fun behavior.

Haley began her strut as she held what looked like a knife. She then returned to her starting position beside a female pal and replaced her prop with a barbeque fork. She walked down her imaginary runway once again and pointed the accessory at a pal named Jason, who she called by name in the video.

Haley’s husband, pro football player Matt Kalil, was seen in the clip behind her at the mast of the boat.

The model wore a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that had a thong back. When she walked, her buttocks were exposed. The cut of the bottom made her long and lean legs appear even longer.

With that, she sported a skintight long-sleeved black top. It had three grommets in the front and was cropped to just underneath her breasts. On her flaming red tresses, Haley had a large pirate hat with a red ribbon trim. Over her right eye, she had on a black patch that featured a skull-and-crossbones similar to the graphic on the hat.

The stunner, who was featured in the 2020 issue of the annual swimsuit publication, laughed at herself throughout the video. She did not seem to mind appearing silly, to the delight of her followers who shared their joy at her shenanigans in the clip’s comments section.

“Lol what in the world! More of these please,” wrote one follower.

“Absolutely hilarious and beautiful, you always make me smile,” posted a second fan.

“You are such a goof, I love it. Beauty and the ability to laugh at oneself is amazing. You seem like the type of person that doesn’t take your job too seriously,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Your body is CRAZY beautiful, just wow!” shared a fourth follower.